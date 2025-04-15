'To let go of something you planned to love': Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage

Meghan Markle has reflected on the emotional journey of motherhood, loss, and personal growth in the second episode of her podcast series Confessions of a Female Founder. Speaking to Reshma Saujani—an American lawyer and politician who founded the non-profits Girls Who Code and Moms First—Meghan opened up about their shared experiences of miscarriage and the struggles of balancing ambition with personal life. During a candid conversation, Meghan brought up the topic of miscarriage, something both women have experienced and spoken about in the past(AFP/File Photo)

During their candid conversation, Meghan brought up the topic of miscarriage, something both women have experienced and spoken about in the past. “I’ll bring this up if you are comfortable talking about it… I have spoken about the miscarriage we experienced,” Meghan said. “And I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time.”

Reshma responded, “Yeah. I feel like you are reading my diaries as that’s really insightful as I don’t think anyone has said it that way for me but that’s right because here I was for so many years trying to get pregnant, having miscarriages because I had auto-immune issues and I got into this kind of scary habit where I would be in a doctor’s office and they’d be like, you have no heartbeat.

“And I should have just gone home and gone to sleep and curled up with my husband. But I would just take a breath and I would just show up in a living room, on a stage and just perform. And often times I was just performing to these children that I desperately wanted and I just got really good at that but it was eating me up inside.”

The conversation also touched on the expectations placed on women to keep going no matter what. Meghan, now a mother of two, admitted how difficult it can be to take a break. “Oh my gosh, I love being a mom so much, it’s my favourite thing. But then sometimes, you’re like I just need a break, I just need a minute, but then the second you step in the other room, I’m like, ‘let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone’,” she said.

She continued, “And my husband is like ‘my love’ can you just give yourself a minute, why don’t you go work out, or go take a bath. And I go, ‘I know but I just want to cuddle them. It is the parenting paradigm, where it is so full on but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But I think what’s really key about what you said is that in the pandemic, when working from home and parenting from home, completely converged - and it can feel incredibly overwhelming.”

Reshma also spoke about her decision to step back from Girls Who Code, and Meghan reflected on her own experiences of leaving the spotlight. “When you don’t have power you’re not important anymore. Being able to let it go and give somebody else that light knowing it was actually going to diminish my power… but that was the point,” Meghan shared.

She added, “That is a lot of growth. That takes people a tremendous amount of time to settle into being able to do that and to not feel rattled when the phone’s not ringing, to not feel rattled when you’ve stepped out the light so to speak.

“But as you step out of the light you’re actually stepping into your own light in a different way and creating space for someone else to be in the light, which is probably the larger purpose of all of us being here.”

The podcast comes after Meghan’s earlier projects, including her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and her new brand As Ever, received mixed reactions. In Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan has promised to share “girl talk” and insights on building billion-dollar businesses.

The first episode, released the same day Prince Harry appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for his legal battle over UK security, featured a conversation with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble.

During their talk, Meghan opened up about a serious health scare following childbirth. “We both had very similar experiences — though we didn’t know each other at the time — with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia. It’s so rare and so scary.”

She added, “And you’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly. And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares.”

Whitney agreed, saying, “I mean life or death, truly.”

According to the NHS, postpartum preeclampsia is a rare condition that can cause high blood pressure after giving birth and may lead to severe complications if left untreated.

