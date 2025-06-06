Meme madness erupts amid Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s blazing public row: ‘Alien vs Predator’

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's unlikely alliance quickly deteriorated and turned into a public row after the two started sharing social media posts slamming each other. The crack in their “bromance” started with Musk criticising Trump’s “Big Beautiful” bill. As the feud escalated, Trump threatened to strip the billionaire of his huge government contracts, and the tech mogul suggested that the president should be impeached. A meme on Donald Trump-Elon Musk meltdown. (Screengrab)

Social media is flooded with varied comments, from taking sides to sharing their opinions on the situation. Amid those are the memes that have taken central stage in this controversy.

An individual posted a meme indicating that Russia, China and North Korea are enjoying this public row between the entrepreneur and the political leader.

Here’s another meme that may make you chuckle:

Though the bigwigs are slamming each other at the moment, their friendship, at least on X, started when Elon Musk decided to lift Trump’s ban on the platform following a poll in 2022.

Fast-forward to 2024. Trump came to power for a second term and announced a new department. He established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk as its head.

However, this picture was short-lived as the duo had a fallout over Trump’s “big beautiful” bill.

Criticising it, Musk wrote several posts on X. Following this, Trump posted on Truth Social, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

The president added, “I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

In response, Musk brought up Jeffrey Epstein. “Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote. He shared a throwback video of Trump partying with Epstein in another post.