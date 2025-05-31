‘Meredith Grey is alive!’ Taylor Swift dances with her cat in adorable viral video

A video of Taylor Swift dancing with her cat, Meredith Grey, has gone viral on social media, much to the delight of her fans who have long speculated about the feline's whereabouts. The clip shows Swift dancing to ‘Getaway Car’ alongside collaborator Jack Antonoff, with Meredith making a rare appearance. Video of Taylor Swift dancing with her cat, Meredith Grey, has surfaced.(X/ Jack Antonoff)

Fans were delighted to see the Scottish Fold, who hadn't been seen on Swift's social media in years.

“Getaway Car hits different when Meredith's in the passenger seat. Three icons, one getaway anthem-this is pure magic,” one person wrote on X.

Another commented, “Meredith proof of life in the year 2025 oh my god can this day get any better.”

A third fan wrote, “Meredith alive and breathing — could this day get any better???”

Another person commented, “Taymasters returned AND meredith proof of life all in the same day WHAT A MOMENT IN SWIFTORY!!!!”

Taylor Swift and her cats

Swift adopted Meredith in 2011, naming her after the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character Meredith Grey. In 2021, she addressed growing fan curiosity about the cat’s absence from social media.

"The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken," she said. "She's just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her. So there's your update on Meredith."

Swift also owns two other cats: Olivia Benson, another Scottish Fold, and Benjamin Button, a Ragdoll.

Speaking to TIME in 2019, Taylor Swift spoke about her love for cars.

“I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this,” she said.