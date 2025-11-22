Meta techie receives ‘facing threat of murder’ text from cab driver in Delhi. Then comes a hilarious twist

A Meta engineer shared a post about receiving a text from his cab driver in Delhi, which momentarily sent chills down his spine. However, what followed was hilarious and is now making people laugh out loud. Arnav Gupta shared that his driver texted him “facing threat of murder”. However, what initially sounded sinister turned out to be a translation error in reality. The text a Meta engineer received from a cab driver in Delhi. (X/@championswimmer)

“Today I made my Uber driver wait for 2 min as I was getting out of my house. And suddenly I received a notification from Uber "I am facing the threat of murder,” Arnav Gupta wrote. He shared a screenshot which shows a text from the driver.

Gupta recalled how he felt scared after receiving the text, trying to decode what it meant. “A chill ran down my spine. It is Delhi afterall. Anything can happen. Is he threatening to murder me because I made him wait and mistyped it? Are people on the street threatening to murder him because he is blocking the road? All sorts of thoughts raced in my head.”

In the final tweet of the thread, Gupta made the big reveal. “I saw it was a message translated by Google. I clicked ‘see original’ as at least 15 different possible translations roamed around my head. And then I heaved the biggest sigh of relief in a long long time. He was in front of Mother Dairy.” A screenshot showed what the driver originally texted.

A screenshot shared by a techie. (Screengrab (X))

What did social media say?

From expressing their surprise to chuckling to sharing that the story ended too soon, people posted varied remarks on the tweet.

An individual asked, “Wouldn't you get the notification of the untranslated message first?” Gupta explained, “I think because it is a UK account, it shows notification of the English translated message.”

Another joked, “I was ready to read a good 5-minute thriller story, but ye toh shuru hote hi khatam hogaya (I thought it would be a 5-minute thriller story, but it ended soon after starting).”

A third added, “What a plot twist, I did not see that coming at all.” A fourth wrote, “It was worth opening the thread.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)