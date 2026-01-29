Microsoft techie shares honest career lessons at 26: ‘Hard work compounds, no one is coming to save you’

A 26 year old Microsoft professional has sparked a wide conversation on social media after sharing a candid post about career growth, self belief and the realities of adulthood. Taking to X, the woman, identified as Nandani S, reflected on lessons she wishes she had known earlier, particularly for those navigating their late teens and early twenties. A Microsoft techie shared hard earned lessons on effort, consistency and self belief. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Hard work, time and self responsibility In her post, Nandani wrote, “I’m 26 and i work at Microsoft. If you’re in your late teens or early 20s, here are a few things i wish someone told me earlier.” She then outlined four lessons that she believes shape long term growth.

She emphasised the power of consistent effort, noting, “Hard work compound especially early. People talk a lot about money compounding, but effort compounds too. But Consistency changed everything.” She also highlighted how early adulthood offers a rare advantage of time and energy, adding that responsibilities tend to grow once professional and personal commitments increase.

Another key point focused on freedom from social pressure. “No one is thinking about you as much as you think. Friends, relatives, society everyone is busy with their own life. This is freeing. Build Skills, Take Risks. Start that things you’re scared of,” she wrote.

Beyond the job title Nandani also addressed a common misconception associated with landing a role at a top company. “No one is coming to save you. Not your background. Not your degree. Not even your company name. If you want a better career, lifestyle, or confidence you have to earn it daily,” she said.

She continued by sharing her own evolving journey after joining Microsoft. “After joining @Microsoft, I thought ‘this is it’. But growth doesn’t stop at a job offers. I’m still figuring life out career, fitness, content, purpose. and i’ve decided to document the journey,” she wrote.

Addressing professionals from smaller towns, she added, “If you’re from tier 2 or tier 3 background, working in IT, feeling lost or dreaminng bigger you’re not alone. Let’s build, one step a time.”

