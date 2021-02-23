‘Miracle pup’ born with 6 legs beats the odds, survives. Here’s her story

A dog born with six legs is being called a "miracle" after she is not only surviving, beating all the odds, but also thriving.

Her story was shared on Facebook by Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma , United States - the place where she was born. The post explained that the pup named Skipper survived longer than any other canine with her conditions.

“You might notice she looks a little different - 6 legs! She has a type of congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus which simply means she has 1 head and chest cavity but 2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs among other things,” the centre wrote.

“Positively, her organs appear to be in great shape, she is peeing and pooping, and is very strong! She nurses well and is growing appropriately so far. All of her legs move and respond to stimulus just like a normal puppy,” they added.

They also explained that she may need physical therapy and mobility assistance as she gets older. The hospital further added in the caption that they will “continue to research her conditions, monitor her development during rechecks and help keep Skipper pain-free and comfortable for the rest of life. She is doing well at home now.”

The post is complete with an image of the miracle pup:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 3,800 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most wished her good luck for future, some expressed their desires to be her forever parents.

“Oh most certainly hope this baby is given every chance possible, absolutely nothing wrong with a special needs puppy or any animal. I would take this baby on in a heart beat! I have special needs dogs and they are perfect in their own way and in no pain!” wrote a Facebook user.

“Oh my goodness I wish we could take her home with us! How precious and rare - and amazing!” shared another. “I hope she lives a long healthy life,” wished a third.

