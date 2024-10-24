Mirzapur-style abduction caught on camera: Man kidnapped from chaat stall, but there's a twist

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, four young men were arrested during a kidnapping bid in broad daylight. The four arrested included the person being kidnapped and another man who filmed the crime. In the dramatic video, two men on a bike stop near a street food vendor in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli and kidnap a man eating chaat.(X/@SachinGuptaUP)

The unusual arrests took place because the whole kidnapping was made up by the four men to shoot a sensational reel that they wanted to go viral on social media.

In the dramatic video, two men on a bike stop near a street food vendor in Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli where a man is eating chaat. They swiftly cover his face with a cloth, pretending to sedate him and push his unconscious body, onto their bike and try to flee the scene.

However, the locals around them block their path and stop the bike. Some even begin to film the whole incident. They surround the kidnappers to stop them from leaving the scene as the man driving the bike argues with them.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Moments later, they point to the camera and call their friend over to show the people that they were just pretending to kidnap the man to film a video. The trio can be seen laughing as they explained the whole situation to locals.

Later, the men edited the video, added the Mirzapur TV series theme song in the background and posted it online where it went viral. But unfortunately for them, the police stepped in to investigate the video after spotting it on social media.

‘Film reels in jail now’

"Today, a video went viral on social media showing three boys filming a fake kidnapping in a public place in Khatauli town. The video caused panic among the locals, and now the police are working on identifying the boys involved in the video," the police said. Reports suggest that the four men were later arrested.

Users on X were enraged by the antics of the four men and called for strict action against them.

"Now they will make reels in jail for a few days, editing and uploading will be done from there only," wrote one user.

"All of them are spreading filth in the society in the name of reel. This will send a wrong message to the society! UP police should punish them properly," said another user.