Shocking video: Kid clutches onto woman's leg as she sits on the edge of open well to record reel

Some videos show parents putting their children at risk for social media views and likes. A few film their children in unsafe environments without considering the potential consequences: one such video is making waves on social media and has attracted widespread criticism from people. The video shows a woman sitting on the edge of a well with a kid clinging to her leg. The image shows a kid clutching onto a woman’s leg who is sitting on the edge of an open well. (Screengrab)

The video, now circulating on various social media platforms, has sparked a wave of shock and disbelief. In the clip, a woman sits on the edge of a well, her legs dangling, as she lip-syncs to a song. The truly shocking part is the small child clinging to her leg, inside the open well, desperately trying not to fall.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video, since being shared, has prompted people to post varied comments. Many demanded that the woman should be arrested for putting the kid’s life in danger.

What did X users say about this video?

“W*f is wrong with these types of people? They need some good treatment by mental hospitals,” wrote an X user. Another posted, “Only for view people can do everything, even risking their own child's life is so ridiculous.” A third commented, “She should be in jail.” A fourth expressed, “Any legal action against this woman for risking the life of a child?”

A fourth shared their detailed opinion on what the X post represents.

"The tweet expresses a deep concern about the impact of social media on parenting and family values. It criticises how some parents might be compromising their children's well-being for the sake of likes and followers on platforms like Instagram. The tweet uses a strong metaphor, describing how a mother who has carried her child for nine months is now risking that child's safety for social media fame. It questions the potential psychological impact on the child if they grow up and see such content. The tweet further laments the loss of simpler times when internet access was limited, and people spent more time with their families. It suggests that while technological advancements have brought about many changes, they have also led to a decline in meaningful human connections and a shift in priorities. The overall message is a warning to stay cautious and mindful of the possible negative effects of social media on individuals and society,” the person wrote.

Previously, a group of parents faced severe criticism from social media after a video of them coaxing their frightened children to take pictures with an alligator went viral. The video captures the parents pushing two kids to stand close to the reptile for photos.

What are your thoughts on this video of a woman risking a kid's life for a reel?