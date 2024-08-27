Elon Musk's youngest 'rival' a 2-year-old from India? Meet the Delhi toddler who has just joined LinkedIn

A LinkedIn post has created chatter among social media users. What has surprised people is not what is written on the post but the person the profile belongs to. According to the platform, it is dedicated to a two-year-old toddler. The image shows a LinkedIn profile dedicated to a two-year-old. His dad shared a post saying he is going to rival Elon Musk in future. (Screengrab)

“I turned two today and already started to feel the pressure of this world. With all the talks at home to get me into school. Hmm, the pressure is real and me ‘nanhi si jaan’. My father Sivesh Kumar's friend Praveen Kumar Rajbhar always says that ‘Network is Networth’, so I am here to network which will help me (to start with) get into a good pre-school. And further will take one step at a time. I am trying to stay away from Social Media ( as nobody gives me the phone at home), but still for my career will try to log in once a week. Looking for all the help,” reads the post shared on the kid’s LinkedIn profile.

His father reposted the share and wrote, “My son is here to rule the world. I don’t know how he will turn around, but he will be more passionate, hardworking, and brutal than me. Elon, your competitor just got on LinkedIn… And it is his birthday… Happy Birthday kiddo… If any day you need to fall back, you baba is here… Just take action and analyse outcome.”

Screenshots of the LinkedIn profile soon made their way onto X and captured people’s attention. A profile on a professional site for a two-year-old didn’t sit quite well with the social media users, and they didn’t hold back while expressing their opinions.

An X user shared the screenshots and wrote, “Nobody: Indian parents.” His post has gathered over 4.7 lakh views and nearly 1,600 views.

How did social media users react to this share?

“He is late by two years, tbh,” sarcastically wrote an X user. Another added, “Wouldn't have believed this thing, but then saw DPS RK PURAM.” A third commented, “Is this for real? That’s crazy.”

According to LinkedIn, the profile has nine connections so far. Under education, it says that the kid started school in 2024 and will likely study until 2031. “Dance” and “showbiz” are listed as skills under the profile.

