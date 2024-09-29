Missing Siamese cat defies odds, travels 1200 km in 2 months to reunite with family

A cat who went missing in Yellowstone National Park has astounded animal lovers by travelling over 1,200 kilometres to reunite with his owners after two months apart. The remarkable journey of Rayne Beau, a two-and-a-half-year-old Siamese cat, was aided by his microchip, according to an animal welfare group. A lost cat, Rayne Beau, travelled over 1,200 km back home to California after disappearing in Yellowstone National Park, thanks to his microchip.(Pixabay)

A family's heartbreak in Yellowstone

Susanne and Benny Anguiano from Salinas, California, were visiting Fishing Bridge RV Park on June 4 when Rayne Beau vanished. The couple's trip took a tragic turn when the cat, startled by something, dashed into the woods. “My husband is my hero because he went out into the woods every day for hours to look for him,” Susanne told CNN affiliate KSBW.

Despite their best efforts to lure Rayne Beau back with his favourite treats and toys, the couple faced disappointment. “We had to leave without him. That was the hardest day because I felt like I was letting him down,” Anguiano recalled.

Hope amidst despair

Despite the heartache, Anguiano never lost hope of finding her beloved pet. A month after Rayne Beau's disappearance, they adopted another cat to keep his sister company. Rayne Beau and his twin sister Starr had been rescued by the couple when they were just 11 weeks old.

Then, after 61 days of uncertainty, the Anguianos received a notification that a cat matching Rayne Beau’s microchip identification number had been found. He was discovered in Roseville, California, approximately 190 miles from his home.

A grateful reunion

Rayne Beau was taken to the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Roseville, where he was examined by staff. Executive Director Leilani Fratis confirmed the cat was found in poor health but is now on the mend. “We hope everyone takes advantage of a microchip for their pets,” Fratis said.

In total, Rayne Beau travelled more than 1,000 miles from Wyoming to Roseville and then back to Salinas. While the couple remains uncertain about how he managed to make the journey back to California, they are simply relieved to have him home.

“We are overjoyed he is back. I look at him every day and I am so grateful. I tell him, ‘Do you know how many weeks I have prayed to see that face again?’” Anguiano expressed, highlighting the deep bond between the pet and his family.