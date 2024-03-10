 Little girl writes an essay on ‘my favourite person’, proud mom says this | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Mom shares daughter’s writeup on ‘my favourite person’, says it is ‘better than I imagined’

Mom shares daughter’s writeup on ‘my favourite person’, says it is ‘better than I imagined’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 10, 2024 03:23 PM IST

An X user reacted to the essay written by the little girl about her favourite person and wrote, “Honestly, I need to keep this energy for myself.”

A woman took a picture of an essay her daughter had written about her favourite person and shared it online. Alongside the picture, the woman expressed that the essay turned out even better than she had imagined it would. The essay is so well-written that it left people saying they ‘love’ it.

A part of the essay the little girl wrote about her favourite person. (X/@Full_Meals)
A part of the essay the little girl wrote about her favourite person. (X/@Full_Meals)

Read| Little girl writes book with very specific instructions. Watch what happens next

“The prompt was to write about your favourite person. And my daughter picked herself. (I was secretly hoping she would pick me and was prepared to be jealous of anyone else she picked, but this is better than I imagined),” reads the caption to the essay shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The essay, written by the little girl, reads, “I like myself because I was a very good anchor in sports day. I like myself because I am independent. I like to shout a lot. I like to draw. I am very impatient. I cannot wait on the bus. I want to reach school in a second. I ooh and aahh at dinosaurs history because it is most interesting.”

Take a look at the essay here:

The tweet was shared on March 7 on X. It has since then accumulated over 87,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Student copies essay from ChatGPT, teacher says this...

Check out how people reacted to this post below:

“To quote her, it is most interesting. What a confident child!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Gosh, what a cool kid. She’d be my fave person, too.”

“Love this so much!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “More power to you as a mother for raising such a confident young girl!”

“I pray from the bottom of my heart that she retains this level of self-love forever and ever,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Honestly, I need to keep this energy for myself.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On