Mom shares daughter’s writeup on ‘my favourite person’, says it is ‘better than I imagined’

A woman took a picture of an essay her daughter had written about her favourite person and shared it online. Alongside the picture, the woman expressed that the essay turned out even better than she had imagined it would. The essay is so well-written that it left people saying they ‘love’ it. A part of the essay the little girl wrote about her favourite person. (X/@Full_Meals)

“The prompt was to write about your favourite person. And my daughter picked herself. (I was secretly hoping she would pick me and was prepared to be jealous of anyone else she picked, but this is better than I imagined),” reads the caption to the essay shared on X.

The essay, written by the little girl, reads, “I like myself because I was a very good anchor in sports day. I like myself because I am independent. I like to shout a lot. I like to draw. I am very impatient. I cannot wait on the bus. I want to reach school in a second. I ooh and aahh at dinosaurs history because it is most interesting.”

Take a look at the essay here:

The tweet was shared on March 7 on X. It has since then accumulated over 87,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post below:

“To quote her, it is most interesting. What a confident child!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Gosh, what a cool kid. She’d be my fave person, too.”

“Love this so much!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “More power to you as a mother for raising such a confident young girl!”

“I pray from the bottom of my heart that she retains this level of self-love forever and ever,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Honestly, I need to keep this energy for myself.”

What are your thoughts on this?