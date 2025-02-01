Moms Shloka Mehta, Natasa Stankovic participate in running race on Ambani school sports day

Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School recently conducted their first sports day, and several celebs were spotted cheering for their little ones at the event. Some were also seen taking part in the events organised for the parents, including Shloka Mehta and Natasa Stankovic. They participated in the running race. Shloka Mehta and Natasa Stankovic participated in the first sports day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. (Instagram/@dmjatia, natasastankovic__)

The school's Instagram post captures some glimpses from the day. “A Day of Joy, Energy, and Triumph! Our little champions ran, jumped, and played their hearts out at our first NMAJS EYC Sports Day—a celebration of teamwork, determination, and endless fun! From exciting races to friendly cheers, every child gave their best, reminding us that the true spirit of sports lies in participation, effort, and joy,” the school wrote.

“A big shoutout to our young athletes for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship, and a heartfelt thank you to our teachers, parents, and organisers who made this day unforgettable!” the school added.

While some pictures capture the little ones participating in different events, others show their parents competing with each other.

Natasa Stankovic also gave a glimpse of the event with a photo and a video. She shared the visuals as a part of her January photo dump.

Shloka Mehta, a philanthropist and businesswoman, is married to Akash Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son. She has two children, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Ambani.

Natasa Stankovic, an actor and model, was previously married to cricketer Hardik Pandya. They filed for divorce in 2024 after four years of marriage. She has a child, Agastya.

About the school:

According to its official website, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) is built on the philosophies of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). It is a co-educational IB World School that offers “the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) in the Early Years, International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP).” It has two campuses, the Jio World Centre and the Bandra-Kurla Complex.