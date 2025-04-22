Mother buffalo overpowers pride of lions to save her calf in viral video: ‘Proof that mothers never back down’

In the wild, it's usually the lion that steals the spotlight, ruthlessly taking down its prey. But a dramatic video currently making waves on Instagram flips the script, showing a courageous mother buffalo taking on a pride of lions to protect her calf—and winning. A brave mother buffalo fought off a pride of lions to save her calf.(Instagram/dennis_koshal)

The clip, shared by Instagram user Dennis Koshal, was captioned: “Dramatic morning, all Rongai sub-adults putting down a buffalo calf, it was difficult for the mum to give up, all members of the herd defending the calf.” The scene shows a lioness hunting with her young cubs. A lion zeroes in on a calf and pounces. For a moment, it seems the hunt is successful.

The turning point

What follows is nothing short of astonishing. The calf’s mother charges back into the scene, her horns lowered in full defence mode. She hurls the young lion away, sending it scrambling. As more lions join in, the lone mother continues her desperate resistance, refusing to surrender her calf.

The tension builds as the lions attempt to regroup—but then, the rest of the buffalo herd returns. In a united and powerful front, the herd storms the predators, forcing the lioness and her cubs into a retreat. The calf, miraculously, survives.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The footage has garnered more than 61 million views, drawing a flood of emotional and admiring reactions from viewers. Many were stunned by the mother buffalo’s bravery and the herd’s unity.

One user remarked that the mother's "determination brought tears" to their eyes. Another called it "one of the most emotional wildlife scenes I’ve ever seen." A viewer commented that "this is why you never mess with a mum," while another said, "Even lions know not to test a mother’s love."

Others were just as moved by the herd’s involvement. “The way the whole gang showed up—pure teamwork,” said one. Another wrote, “This gave me chills. The power of unity in the wild is something else.” One quipped, “Those lions got schooled today!”