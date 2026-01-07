Mother cries tears of joy as daughter surprises her with new home: ‘Bahut mushkil safar’

An Indian choreographer and content creator has melted hearts across social media with a touching gesture — buying a house for her family. It wasn’t simply the act of buying a house that propelled Ishika Singh Rajput to social media fame — it was the fact that she surprised her mother with it. Ishika Rajput surprised her mother by handing her the key to their new house. (Instagram/@ishika.rajput.4)

A video shared by the choreographer on Instagram captures the moment when Ishika took her mother to visit the new house under the pretext of looking for a property to rent.

Her mother was seen breaking down in tears upon realising that her daughter had purchased the house, and their family would now be living in their own home instead of renting.

HT.com has reached out to Ishika Singh Rajput for more information. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

An emotional surprise

The dancer and choreographer said that on her birthday, she surprised her mother by revealing that she had bought a house for the family.

“I said momaa rent p ghr dekhne chalte hai suddenly I gave her the key of our new house, she was shocked ki kya hua, then I said this is for you, Hmara sapno vala ghar (I said, momma, let’s go look for a house to rent. Then suddenly I gave her the key to our new house. She was shocked. Then I told her ‘This house is for you’. It’s our dream home),” said Ishika.

Both mother and daughter were seen hugging and crying as they walked into their new home.

“A very hard journey”

In her Instagram post, which has garnered more than 12 million views, Ishika said that the journey to buying her own house was one filled with hardships.

“Bhot mushkil raha ye safar, pta nhi kitne jatan karne pade, puri puri raat aankhe khol ke khoi reheti thi, bas aankho me ek khwab dikhta tha mera Ghar, na so pati thi na ro pati thi , but trust me jb mene is ghr ko kharid liya , that moment was like man karra tha khud apne aap ko trophy dedu,” she said.

Roughly translated, she said: “The journey was very difficult. I had to endure many hardships. I would stay awake the whole night, thinking about the day when I would have my own house. I could neither cry, nor sleep. When I bought this house, I felt like giving myself a trophy.”

Ishika’s video has been flooded with congratulatory comments. Along with 12 million views, it has also clocked nearly 10,000 comments.

“This made my day! God bless you Ishika and your mom too,” singer Neha Kakkar wrote. Actor Aparshakti Khurana dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

