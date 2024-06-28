MS Dhoni rocks dapper new hairstyle, fans go wild: ‘Man is aging in reverse'

Cricket fans have seen legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's various hairstyles over the years. His love for experimenting with his hairdo is no secret. The former Indian cricket captain is making headlines again for that reason. A series of pictures that made their way onto social media show him flaunting a new hairdo. This stunned his fans, and many complimented MS Dhoni by saying, “he is ageing in reverse” or that he looks “more handsome than actors.” The image shows MS Dhoni sporting his new hairdo, which has amazed his fans. (Instagram/@aalimhakim)

Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared the photos on Instagram. “Our young, dynamic and handsome Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s a pure joy to cut and style our Thala’s hair and he is always courteous enough to let me click his pics,” the stylist wrote while sharing the photos. IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also re-shared the images and added, “Thala Dhoni dapper in new look”.

The pictures show Dhoni wearing a black T-shirt and a relatively shorter haircut. In the first photo, he is seen staring ahead with an intense gaze. While in some of the images he is seen alone, in others, he poses with his stylist. Hakim is also seen sporting a black T-shirt.

Take a look at these photos of MS Dhoni’s new look:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has collected over 40,000 likes, including from actors Namrata Shirodkar and Suniel Shetty. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about MS Dhoni’s hairdo?

While one person wrote, “Oh my my Mahi,” another added, “Man is ageing in reverse. Thala for a reason”. A third chimed in and wrote, “Koi itna handsome kaise ho sakta hai (How can someone be so handsome).

An individual commented, “Mahi in long hair hits different”. A fifth expressed, “Bro is ageing like a fine wine”.

Earlier in May, Dhoni grabbed the spotlight after he revealed his hairdo with long hair. Styled by Aalim Hakim, in his previous look, he sported a slightly back brushed hairdo with length till at the end of his neck. Hakim also shared those photos and wrote, “The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked into our salon and what a wonderful surprise it was. Pure joy to have the legend at the salon. He played some awesome vintage music during the hair session and the day got even better.”

