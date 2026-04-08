Mumbai entrepreneur finds insect in Vande Bharat food, vendor fined ₹10 lakh: ‘Everyone stopped eating’

Passengers on a busy intercity train were left shocked mid-journey after a Mumbai entrepreneur reported finding an insect in the food served onboard, triggering panic in his coach and swift action from railway authorities. The post quickly drew attention online, raising fresh concerns about hygiene standards on train services. (@adityadidwania/X)

The incident took place on April 6, 2026, aboard the Vande Bharat Express travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Aditya Didwania, an entrepreneur from Mumbai, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), posting pictures and videos that appeared to show an insect in the food served onboard.

Food safety concerns raised onboard: In his post, Didwania said the issue was not a one-off. “At least two such cases in my coach,” he wrote, adding that “everyone stopped eating after that.”

The post quickly drew attention online, raising fresh concerns about hygiene standards on train services.

Didwania also urged authorities to take strict action against the food vendor involved.

He called for an inspection, stating he was “certain the food is not being prepared as per FSSAI standards.” He further demanded that, if found guilty, the vendor’s licence should be cancelled.

Also Read: Live worms in Vande Bharat meal row: Indian Railways fines IRCTC ₹10 lakh, vendor ₹50 lakh