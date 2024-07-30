Mumbai entrepreneur, called 'b**ch' by Gen Z candidate, shares ‘hiring horror story’

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur shared her experience of her encounter with a job aspirant who verbally abused her during a WhatsApp exchange. Founder Senain Sawant, who has been struggling to find the right candidates for her start-up Grump, recounted the incident on LinkedIn, highlighting the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and employers in finding suitable candidates. Senain Sawant is the founder of Grump India.(LinkedIn/Senain Sawant)

Sawant had scheduled a video interview with the candidate, who had applied for the role of a social media executive, via Google Meet for Monday. She said since the candidate's resume did not have sufficient information for an immediate hire, she wanted to meet them to see if they had the potential to be a social media executive, or if they could be trained first as an intern.

"They joined the call with the camera off, said they don't own a computer and something about iOS update not allowing video calls," Senain Sawant said in her LinkedIn post.

When she asked the candidate how they usually worked, the candidate said they got a laptop from the previous employer.

"I asked them to join at a time when their video can be turned on, since this is an interview and I need to see who I'm speaking with. They said 'Fine' and cut the call," she said.

Job aspirant's verbal abuse of founder

"Their tone was off from the start, they weren't audible to begin with and it seemed like they were out in public from the amount of noise in the background."

Sawant shared screenshots of the WhatsApp exchange that took place after the candidate allegedly cut the video call.

She pointed out it was clearly mentioned in the calendar invite that it would be a video interview and that she has not heard of an iOS update that does not allow video calls as the candidate claimed.

The candidate got defensive, as per the screenshots of the conversation and said they applied for the role of a social media executive and not for an internship.

"Your resume speaks otherwise. All the best," Sawant replied.

The candidate said they are "okay skipping this one (the role)", adding that they had an year of work experience.

"With all due respect, don't be a bi**h. The arrogance you speak with," the candidate said in their next set of WhatsApp messages.

Shocked, Sawant responded: "Excuse me?"

The candidate doubled down, telling the potential employer: "No one would want to speak to you."

The Mumbai entrepreneur ended the conversation by saying, "Thank you for clarifying your level of experience and professionalism."

Support poured in on LinkedIn for Sawant after she shared what happened during the hiring process, with several users commented on her post.

Reflecting on the incident, the start-up founder spoke with hindustantimes.com, highlighting how a section of Gen Z views their work as well as concerns about the generational differences in the modern workplace.

“More than being upset I am disappointed with the sense of entitlement that I see amongst candidates applying for work. Here at Grump we’re trying to cultivate a positive and respectful work environment,” Sawant, who is in her mid-20s, said.

“With this new age of candidates, it almost feels like they don't really need the work. A job seems more like a gig before they disappear. So I live and I learn.”