Indian woman rejected for wearing ‘Too hot for a job’ T-shirt to job interview
Amazon Prime's Bhavisha Jain emphasizes that dress choices matter during job interviews.
A Mumbai-based Amazon Prime executive has revealed that she once rejected a job-seeker over her choice of clothing. Bhavisha Jain, the Social and Editorial Lead at Prime Video, shared a LinkedIn post expounding on the importance of appropriate attire yesterday and revealed the story of a job-seeker who was rejected for wearing an inappropriate slogan on her t-shirt.
Jain said that three months ago, she was interviewing candidates for a creative role when she came across the CV of a girl who seemed smart, had appropriate work experience and had grown her social media following to 50,000-plus.
“Honestly, I was impressed,” Jain confessed. The girl was invited to interview for the position — but was rejected before the interview even began.
“Then came the interview”
Bhavisha Jain said that before the interview, the girl seemed like a promising candidate. However, once she turned up for the interview, she was rejected even before the conversation began — all thanks to the t-shirt she wore.
Jain said that it was not that the job-seeker did not wear formals or showed skin during the interview. It was the slogan on her t-shirt that led to her losing out on the opportunity.
“Then came the interview. I rejected her even before the conversation began. It was not that she showed skin or didn't wear formals,” said the Amazon Prime executive.
“I rejected her because her T-shirt read: I'm too hot for a job,” she revealed.
“This isn't about dress codes”
The Amazon Prime editorial lead explained that her decision was not rooted in implementing senseless dress codes, but in the importance of understanding context.
The job-seeker’s fault, she explained, was showing up in an outfit indicating that she was too good for the position to which she applied.
“This isn't about dress codes. It's about understanding context,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “You don't wear swimwear to a wedding. You don't wear a tuxedo to the gym.”
“And maybe, just maybe, you don't show up to an interview wearing a T-shirt that literally announces you're too good for the thing you're interviewing for,” Jain said.
She then explained that when a person has 30 minutes to make a good impression, they must put their best foot forward and remember that everything matters, including your portfolio, the way you speak, and the questions you ask.
“And yes, the sentence printed across your chest communicates too. Because sometimes, it's not what you wear. It's what you're choosing to say before you've even spoken. And in this case, she had already told me she was too hot for the job. I simply believed her,” concluded the LinkedIn user.
(Also read: Job seeker gets rejected after four rounds of interviews despite CEO's praise: 'You are a runner-up')
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More