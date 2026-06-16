Indian woman rejected for wearing ‘Too hot for a job’ T-shirt to job interview

A Mumbai-based Amazon Prime executive has revealed that she once rejected a job-seeker over her choice of clothing. Bhavisha Jain, the Social and Editorial Lead at Prime Video, shared a LinkedIn post expounding on the importance of appropriate attire yesterday and revealed the story of a job-seeker who was rejected for wearing an inappropriate slogan on her t-shirt. The woman was rejected for the quote emblazoned on her t-shirt. (Representational image)

Jain said that three months ago, she was interviewing candidates for a creative role when she came across the CV of a girl who seemed smart, had appropriate work experience and had grown her social media following to 50,000-plus.

“Honestly, I was impressed,” Jain confessed. The girl was invited to interview for the position — but was rejected before the interview even began.

“Then came the interview” Bhavisha Jain said that before the interview, the girl seemed like a promising candidate. However, once she turned up for the interview, she was rejected even before the conversation began — all thanks to the t-shirt she wore.

Jain said that it was not that the job-seeker did not wear formals or showed skin during the interview. It was the slogan on her t-shirt that led to her losing out on the opportunity.

“Then came the interview. I rejected her even before the conversation began. It was not that she showed skin or didn't wear formals,” said the Amazon Prime executive.

“I rejected her because her T-shirt read: I'm too hot for a job,” she revealed.