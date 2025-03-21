Mumbai founder warns fresh grads of shrinking IT jobs in 2025: 'Will have tough time'

The warning bells for India’s tech talent pool are growing louder, with concerns that securing jobs in the IT sector may become even more challenging. Mumbai-based entrepreneur Udit Goenka, Founder & CEO of TinyCheque, has cautioned that entry-level IT developers will face a tough time landing jobs in 2025. India's tech job market looked tough for 2025 as Mumbai-based founder warned fresh grads to build live projects.(Instagram/udit_goenka)

Taking to X, Goenka advised fresh graduates to shift their focus from traditional qualifications to practical skills. “Entry-level IT developers will have a tough time landing a job in 2025. If you have just graduated from college, focus on building live products and make them open source. That’s the only way you can showcase your talent and land a job,” he wrote.

Internet reacts

Goenka’s post sparked conversations online, with many agreeing that the IT job market is evolving. One user emphasised, “True. Stop relying on degrees, ship code, show results, or stay jobless.” Another echoed similar thoughts, saying, “Exactly! The one who builds themselves during college will secure a job. Only solving practical problems will help newcomers get hired.”

However, not everyone was convinced. A user questioned, “What about those who believe that high marks or attending a top college guarantees the best job and salary package along with excellent campus placement?”

The discussion also extended to automation’s impact on other industries. One commenter noted, “The second concern is driverless cars in America. Many immigrants from India, Pakistan, and African nations rely on being Uber drivers to make a living. Now, Waymo and others are expanding across many cities here. Practical experience trumps credentials. Shipping real code is the key differentiator.”

Another simply agreed with Goenka, stating, “This is true.”

AI and the future of white-collar jobs

Goenka’s caution comes at a time when fears about India’s white-collar job market are intensifying. Atomberg founder Arindam Paul recently voiced concerns over an AI-led employment crisis in India. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Paul predicted, “Almost 40-50 percent of white-collar jobs that exist today might cease to exist,” warning that such a drastic shift could severely impact India’s middle class and its consumption-driven economy.