Mumbai man’s coffee stop in Argentina turns special as cafe owner welcomes him with Bollywood songs

A Mumbai man’s travel anecdote from Argentina has struck a chord on social media, highlighting how small and unexpected gestures can leave a lasting impression while travelling abroad. A Mumbai man visiting Argentina shared how a cafe owner eased his fear of dogs and played Bollywood songs. (X/@BMTheEquityDesk)

A cafe visit in Ushuaia Taking to X, the man, identified as Basant Maheshwari, described how he prefers stepping out to buy his coffee rather than having it for free at hotels, regardless of the country he is visiting. During his time in Ushuaia, a city often described as the world’s southernmost, this habit led him into a local cafe and an encounter he did not expect.

In his post, Maheshwari wrote, “Irrespective of the country, I always go out to buy my coffee rather than have it free in the hotel. Here in Ushuaia, as I walked into a cafe, there was a dog sitting inside and I am scared of dogs. The owner, an ever friendly Argentinian, asked me to come in and sit down. As I sat, I asked him about the dog in English and he translated it for me in Spanish. And when he knew I am from India, he put on Bollywood songs on YouTube. Wonderful!”

Take a look here at the post: