Mumbai man tosses gutka packet from train, justifies littering station: ‘We give maintenance’

A video of a man littering a station in Mumbai and subsequently defending his actions has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man throwing gutka packets from the train. Shockingly, he justifies his behavior by asserting that he pays for maintenance, hence can litter the station. This video has elicited a response from Railway Seva, the official support handle for passengers on X. Man who threw gutka packet from the train window. (X/@dharmeshbarai)

“This gentleman gives maintenance to the @RailMinIndia to clean it and he will keep on doing filth and will not improve,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on X.

The video opens to show a passenger travelling on Mumbai local throwing gutka packet from the train’s window. When a fellow passenger noticed him, he advised him to keep the packet in his pocket, and later dispose of it in a dustbin.

The passenger justified his action by saying that he pays maintenance to the Railways. Reacting to this, the fellow passenger sarcastically remarked, “You should be awarded for this,” to which the man replied, “Yes, give me an award.”

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on April 17 on X. It has since then collected over 2,000 views and numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Maintenance dete hain [We give maintenance,” posted an individual.

Another added, “There are daily offenders in locals who put smelly feet on seats or their dirty shoes. Use mobile loudspeakers and disturb the peace! Use local dubbas like their homes. Train marshalls besides TCs are needed to fine such offenders.”

“This guy gives maintenance to the government so that he can litter around. Please teach him a good lesson,” wrote a third.