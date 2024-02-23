Mumbai Police constable creates a special song as a tribute to ‘city’s guardians’. Watch

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a special video titled “Aala Re Aala Mumbai Police”. It is created by one of the members of the force as a tribute to the "valour and commitment of the city's guardians". The image is taken from a music video titled Aale Re Aale Mumbai Police created by a constable of the force. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“Aale Re Aale Mumbai Police! Crafted with passion by PC Mayur Rane, this song is a tribute to the valour and commitment of the city's guardians. Hope listening to it ignites the same sense of pride in you as it does within us,” the department wrote as they posted the video.

The video gives a glimpse of police personnel across various ranks. It also shows police helping the residents of the city escape perilous situations.

Take a look at the video shared by Mumbai Police:

The video was posted 14 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.4 lakh views. The post has further accumulated over 12,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the Mumbai Police?

“Good work Mumbai Police,” wrote an Instagram user. “Proud to be a Mumbaikar,” shared another. “Every word of this song perfectly defines everything about our special and very own Mumbai Police. Listening to this made our evening,” added a third. “Goosebumps and teary-eyes after listening to this song. Meaningful lyrics,” joined a fourth.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police shared a music video. The department has its own band called the Khaki Studio. It is a group of individuals from different stations of Mumbai Police who work together to play beautiful melodies of hit tracks. The team also performs for the public from time to time.