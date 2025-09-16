Mumbai woman uses Google Gemini to create hyper-realistic AI pics of her domestic help ‘didi’ in Dubai

The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI trends have taken over social media, with people using various prompts to create hyper-realistic pictures. A Mumbai woman used this new tech to bring a smile to her domestic help, Puja Didi. She created pictures that show her househelp vacationing in Dubai and other places. A Mumbai woman’s video featuring Google Gemini AI pictures of her domestic help in Dubai has won hearts. (Instagram/@thatbonitagirl)

“And all the photos have made their way to WA stories,” an Instagram user who goes by Pallavi wrote. The video opens with Pallavi asking Puja where she wants to see herself vacationing, and the woman replies, "Dubai."

Pallavi shows the picture she uploaded to Google Gemini. The next shot shows Puja vacationing in Dubai.

How did social media react?

The video became a source of happiness for many on social media. Pallavi posted, “Thank you for showing so much love to Puja Didi, you guys. Little joys of life seemed like the best use of AI (even if it gives her three hands in a photo).”

An individual offered, “I live in Dubai, and if she ever wants to visit, she has a home in my home. I will take her shopping, too, because those clothes looked bomb.”

Another added, “Didi looks like she is having the time of her life.” A third expressed, "Wow. How sweet is her smile." A fourth wrote, “So amazing small things can get a huge smile on someone’s face! God bless!” Many reacted to the post using red heart emojis.

Google Gemini viral trends:

Google Gemini’s latest AI feature, Nano Banana, has prompted several viral trends on social media platforms, especially X. In one, people are using their pics to turn themselves into 3D figurines, while in another, a red saree prompt is making social media go gaga.

With the festive season just around the corner, many have also started using prompts to create trends involving Durga Puja and Navratri.