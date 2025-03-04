‘My father wants me to lie on my resume’: Reddit users encourage techie to stretch the truth

A techie claimed in a Reddit post that he is in a dilemma about whether to lie on his resume. He said his father had asked him to lie to get a job. The man asked for suggestions from Reddit users, who asked him to stretch the truth and advised him to develop the necessary skills while applying for jobs. A post by a Reddit user asking if he should lie on his resume has sparked a discussion on social media. (Unsplah/@joaoscferrao)

“My father wants me to lie on my resume to get a job in this market,” the Reddit user wrote. “I am currently working as a Front End Intern at a company since 6 months but here's the catch the founder of the company was my father's junior. I got in using my father's connection. My father said that he will tell the founder to give me 1 YOE letter and also not to mention myself as a Front End intern but as a SDE Dev 1 YOE to get a job. Our family is not doing financially well. But lying as a start for my career doesn't sit well with me,” he added.

He concluded his post by asking the social media users if he should do it.

What did social media say?

“People are lying about their entire education and sitting in top posts in the country. As long as you can back it up with your skills, it’s fine. But yeah, the guilt will always be there,” posted an individual. Another added, “The whole IT industry is built on lies. So go ahead and don’t think much about it.”

A third posted, “You will be interviewed accordingly so if you know enough to crack the interview then there won't be issues and yes almost everyone has to lie. I recently switched and I am a backed dev but the recruiters don't understand shit so they just want more tech words in the resume so I added angular in the resume, got shortlisted but while interviewing told the panel that I'm not good at front end. Most of the time they are ok since they know that it's rare for someone to know everything (and that too for low pay range) but just in case they really do want full stack all rounder then in the worst case you'll get rejected for the role… that's it.” A fourth wrote, “Remember to fake it properly, getting caught in background verification is a sure way to end your career.”