Neeraj Chopra talks to little girl in Panipat who says he's her 'favourite'

A heartwarming video of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has created a buzz on Twitter. With his gold medal, the 23-year-old javelin star has carved his name in Olympic history and earned countless fans. Among them is this little girl whose interaction with Chopra has won over many.

Pankaj Nain, an IPS officer, tweeted a video on Twitter in which shows Neeraj Chopra's interaction with people at the Panipat Sports Stadium in Haryana.

The IPS officer captioned the cute video, "Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today. Way to go champion".

In the clip, Neeraj Chopra can be seen nearly kneeling in front of the little girl while chatting with her. After a few exchanges, the friendly kid says in Hindi - "Humaare favourite to aap hi ho". This translates to: "you are my favourite".

Upon hearing this innocent confession, Neeraj smiles and pats the girl's cheeks with affection.

See this adorable exchange right here:

हमारे favourite तो आप ही हो 😊 @Neeraj_chopra1

Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today .

Way to go Champion 👍 @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/eKcjRjeDLI — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) October 27, 2021

This video has been watched over 22,000 times so far, making it evident that people enjoyed this cute exchange.

One commenter said about Chopra that they just love the way he treats children with "no show off in front of camera just treat like a true gentleman". Another comment said that he is a "down-to-earth man".

On a scale of one to infinity, how sweet did you think this interaction was?

