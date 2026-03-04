Netherlands tourists celebrate Holi in Puri, call it a ‘once in a lifetime experience’

As India celebrates Holi with colour and joy across the country, several tourists from the Netherlands shared their experience while celebrating the festival in Puri in a video that has gone viral online. The tourists celebrated Holi near the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri. (ANI)

The tourists described the celebrations as deeply memorable, calling the festival a “once in a lifetime experience” while joining locals in the colourful festivities.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on 3 March, showing tourists celebrating Holi near the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Foreign tourists enjoy Holi celebrations: In the video, the tourists spoke about how special the celebration felt as they watched people enjoying the festival around them.

One of them said she felt blessed to be part of the celebrations and to witness the happiness of the crowd. “I am blessed that I could be here. I see all those happy people, and it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said.

Another tourist also shared her emotional reaction to the celebrations. She said the experience felt very intense because of the collective joy around her. “My feeling is very intense. All the people are happy. When everybody is happy, we feel happy. I think you can never forget this,” she said.

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated to mark the arrival of spring and to spread messages of love and harmony. The festival attracts many international tourists who come to India to witness the traditional celebrations, play with colours, and enjoy local hospitality.