‘Never thought RD Sharma would bring smile on my face’: Educator stars in Flipkart Big Billion Days ad

Flipkart has launched a new advertising campaign ahead of its Big Billion Days sale. However, instead of featuring celebrities from the world of film, television, sports or modelling, the company has roped in one of India’s most recognised academic figures, Dr R.D. Sharma. In the ad, the educator took a dig at the maths jokes students often make and hilariously connected it with the company’s flagship event. The video reminded many of their school days spent trying to solve math problems from books by Sharma. RD Sharma’s appearance in the Flipkart Big Billion Days advertisement has surprised social media. (Instagram/@flipkart)

“The Math is Mathing | Dr. R.D. Sharma | Flipkart Big Billion Days. Phones keep getting faster. Shoes keep getting fancier. Life around us is changing every day. But somehow, math questions have stayed exactly the same,” the company wittily wrote on Instagram.

“So this Big Billion Days, we asked the man who taught us all math — Dr. R.D. Sharma — to change that. He’s inviting you to write math problems for today’s world. The funnier, quirkier, and more real, the better!” the post continued.

Social media is surprised:

Social media users reacted quickly to him being featured in the ad, with many taking to X to share their reactions. An individual posted, “Not RD Sharma using the naam to suna hoga line. It’s not even 10 AM and I’ve had enough social media for the day” Another added, “This is insane!! RD Sharma Sir.” A third expressed, “@Flipkart ‘s new RD Sharma advertisement is the most goated thing that has happened all year. That’s the dude who looks at the word HOTS and thinks this is an amazing acronym for 'Higher Order Thinking Skills'."

A fourth commented, “Never thought that RD Sharma would ever bring a smile on my face, but here we are.” A fifth wrote, “Wasn't prepared for the RD Sharma x Flipkart advertisement tbh.”

The much-anticipated event will kick off on September 23, with Flipkart offering wide-ranging discounts across several categories, including smartphones, electronics, and home appliances.