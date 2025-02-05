Nigerian traveller sparks chaos at Nairobi airport, throws sanitary pads at staff over onboarding denial

A Nigerian traveller caused a scene at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and threw used sanitary napkins at the ground staff after being denied boarding due to visa issues, leading to a heated confrontation with airline staff, reported the New York Post. The passenger was denied boarding due to visa issues.(Pexel)

Gloria Omisore had flown from Lagos, Nigeria, to Nairobi, Kenya, on February 3, intending to travel onwards to Manchester, England, with a stopover in Paris. However, during check-in, airline staff informed her that she lacked the necessary visa to enter France.

As an alternative, she was offered a flight to London instead, but her frustration quickly escalated. According to Kenya Airways, she became aggressive toward check-in agents, refusing the revised itinerary and demanding compensation for her disrupted journey.

Outburst

In a shocking outburst, Omisore, who was menstruating at the time, allegedly removed and threw three used sanitary pads at the check-in counter, with one landing on the floor. A video of the altercation shows her angrily confronting staff, demanding a sanitary towel, and insisting on keeping her phone.

“You will provide me a sanitary towel. You cannot take my phone. You cannot take my phone,” she shouted. She also claimed she would escalate the matter, saying, “I will speak with the Minister of Finance in Nigeria, you will see.”

A check-in agent, visibly irritated, retorted, “Call the president of Nigeria. Call the president of Nigeria. You will not fly on Kenya Airways. You will never enter our airline again.”

Kenya Airways later released a statement addressing the incident, clarifying that the airline does not cover accommodation costs for passengers denied boarding due to visa issues.

“Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey,” the statement read.

“In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees. We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.”

Following discussions between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Kenya Airways, officials agreed to deport Omisore back to Nigeria the same day.

Spokesperson Michael Achimugu confirmed the decision, stating, “Per our discussion with the station manager, the passenger will be flown back to Nigeria tonight. This is agreeable on all sides.”

