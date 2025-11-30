Nikhil Kamath says Elon Musk is ‘bigger, bulkier, muscular’ than he thought in new podcast teaser

Zerodha billionaire Nikhil Kamath has dropped a fresh clip from his upcoming podcast with Elon Musk. The first clip from the soon-to-be-released episode of the ‘WTF’ podcast had dropped one day ago, creating a massive buzz for its high-profile guest. (Also read: Nikhil Kamath teases Elon Musk interview on WTF podcast, internet goes wild: ‘Is it AI?’) Nikhil Kamath's upcoming podcast episode will feature Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

If the two teasers are anything to go by, the Indian entrepreneur and the world’s richest man appear to have had a conversation filled with laughter and amusement. Like the earlier teaser, this one too shows the duo frequently bursting into laughter. This time, Nikhil Kamath also gave a glimpse of the questions that he posed to the Tesla billionaire.

Nikhil Kamath on Elon Musk’s physique

Before the two dived into more serious questions, it appears that Kamath expressed surprise at Musk’s appearance. The new teaser, shared online this morning, shows the Zerodha billionaire greeting Musk with surprise.

“The first thing I must say is, you’re a lot bigger, bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are,” Kamath told Musk, who reacted with exaggerated amusement at this bit praising his physique.

“Oh stop, you,” Musk replied, prompting laughter from Kamath.

In fact, much of the new teaser was filled with mirth as the guest and the host frequently burst out into laughter. The video gave a glimpse of some questions that Musk answered — including his friendships and his fascination with the letter “X”.

Watch the Nikhil Kamath-Elon Musk podcast teaser below:

The video has increased excitement about the upcoming podcast, while also sparking ‘bromance’ jokes.

“The way they look at each other everytime. It's a Business Romance,” quipped one Instagram user in the comments section.

“Stop calling this a podcast; this is literally a date,” another joked.

“What kind of bromance is going on here,” one viewer wondered.

“At what net worth does one unlock the 'rich laugh' audio file?” another questioned.