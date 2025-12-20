Nita Ambani praises Mukesh Ambani at star-studded DAIS annual day: ‘My biggest cheerleader is my husband Mukesh’

A heartfelt expression of appreciation by Nita Ambani for her husband Mukesh Ambani became one of the most talked-about moments at the annual day celebration of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai. At the DAIS annual celebration, Nita Ambani spoke about family values and described Mukesh Ambani as her biggest strength.(PTI)

A video from the star-studded evening, shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, captured glimpses of the grand event and snippets from Nita Ambani’s address. Speaking about the importance of family, she struck an emotional chord with the audience as she said, "Family is where we understand the meaning of true love, where we share our sadness and our joys, where we learn to resolve our differences, and where values and culture are passed down by grandparents and parents, shaping who we become. My biggest strength and my biggest cheerleader is my husband Mukesh".

Her words were met with thunderous applause from the audience, which included leading Bollywood celebrities, prominent business leaders and other high-profile personalities whose children study at the two schools run by the Ambani family.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Mukesh Ambani is a director at Reliance Industries and the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, in addition to being the founder of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

In 2016, Forbes named her among the most influential women business leaders in Asia. The same year, she created history by becoming the first Indian woman to join the International Olympic Committee. She officially inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School on November 1, 2023, coinciding with her 60th birthday.