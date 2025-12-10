Nita Ambani gifts eco-themed treehouse to NMAJS kids, shares message on protecting nature

Nita Ambani recently inaugurated a breathtaking treehouse at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) as a birthday gift to the students. Designed to encourage creative learning, the multi-tiered wooden structure will serve as an immersive centre for creativity, imagination, and critical thinking. Nita Ambani opens treehouse at NMAJS, urges kids to protect the Earth(Instagram/reliancefoundation)

Nita Ambani inaugurates treehouse at NMAJS

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School's (NMAJS) founder and chairperson, Nita Ambani, recently opened a treehouse structure on the school grounds, highlighting environmental responsibility for young learners. The beautiful treehouse is a birthday present from the Chairperson to the NMAJS kids. NMAJS later uploaded Nita Ambani’s interaction with the schoolchildren on Instagram.

As the young pupils gathered around her, Nita Ambani also spoke to some of them. Most of them shared their initial thoughts about the treehouse with Ambani. As the magnificent treehouse was unveiled, everyone applauded the 61-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist. The fanciful, multi-tiered treehouse has lush vegetation, a spiral staircase, and several themed parts, like a reading room, activity areas, and learning spaces.

Nita Ambani on the protection of the Earth

Nita Ambani delivered an effective speech to the assembled kids, stressing the significance of environmental stewardship in the new framework. “The message is that you have to take care of your Earth. You have to take care of your trees. You have to take care of all the animals because this world does not belong only to us human beings," Ambani said. “This is my birthday gift to all of you,” she added.

Nita Mukesh Ambani is a director of Reliance Industries and the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is married to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited. Nita owns the Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League cricket team.

In 2016, Forbes named her one of "the most influential women business leaders in Asia." She also became the first woman from India to join the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the same year. Nita Ambani officially inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) on November 1, 2023, on her 60th birthday.