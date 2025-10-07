‘No competition at all’: Foreigner awestruck as Pahadi woman lifts 40 kg grass bundle with ease

A foreign traveller was left stunned after capturing the effortless strength of a local Pahadi woman in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. The traveller, identified as Gemma Colell, shared the video on Instagram, where it has already garnered over two lakh views. A foreign woman posted a viral clip showing her struggle to lift grass bundles while a Pahadi woman carried them with ease.(Instagram/indra.creativa)

(Also read: Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni lead traditional Pahadi dance in Rishikesh. Viral video has the internet swooning)

The clip begins with Gemma herself struggling to lift a massive bundle of cut grass. Moments later, a local woman, whom she fondly refers to as a Himalayan “Aunty”, is seen performing the same task with ease, balance and grace.

“She lifted it so effortlessly”

In her caption, Gemma recounted the incident with a mix of admiration and humour. “You think you’re strong... until a Himalayan ‘Aunty’ proves you wrong! This morning, on my way to the market, I met two women cutting grass for their buffaloes in a small village in Bank, Chamoli, Uttarakhand. An hour later, on my way back home, they were done cutting and loading all that grass into their pickup. The ‘Aunty’ looked at me with that mischievous smile... and before I knew it, she was already challenging me to lift one of those grass bundles. I’m used to carrying 20–25 kg on my back during treks, but this one weighed more than 40 kg! And her? She lifted it so effortlessly, with the technique, balance, and grace of a true mountain woman. Foreigners vs Pahadi People — no competition at all!”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The video has drawn widespread admiration from viewers in the comments section. One user wrote, “Women are the real backbone of Himalayan households,” while another described it as “average Pahadi daily routine.” Many praised the woman’s style, with one saying, “Yesssss! With a lot of style!” Another viewer added, “Aunty ji casually flexing Pahadi muscle.”