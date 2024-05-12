 Northern lights across the world: Netizens share stellar views from their countries. See pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Northern lights across the world: Netizens share stellar views from their countries. See pics

ByVrinda Jain
May 12, 2024 12:23 PM IST

A powerful solar storm charged the atmosphere of the Earth, which led to the aurora borealis, or northern lights, sparkling across the world.

The world saw a spectacular display of northern lights dancing across the sky. The stunning view had people in a grip and mesmerised by its beauty. This was possible as a powerful solar storm charged the atmosphere of the Earth, which led to the aurora borealis, or northern lights, sparkling across the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said this is the most powerful storm since 2003.

The Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis is one of the major phenomena that you must witness. (Unsplash)
The Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis is one of the major phenomena that you must witness.

As individuals globally saw the spectacle, many also took to various social media handles to post pictures and videos from their home countries. (Also Read: Aurora illuminates sky in Ladakh's Hanle as extreme solar storm hits Earth: 'Extraordinarily beautiful')

Take a look at how the northern lights looked from different countries:

NOAA already issued a rare alert on Thursday but expects the effect to last into the weekend. The uncommon solar storm has the potential to significantly interrupt communication, GPS, and other satellite services. Increased solar activity causes auroras that dance around Earth's poles.

