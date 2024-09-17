‘Not for faint-hearted’: Woman cuddles massive white lion, internet stunned. Watch

Lions are typically seen as apex predators in the wild, inspiring both fear and awe. A viral video has turned this perception on its head, showing a heartwarming moment between a woman and a massive white lion. A viral video showed a woman cuddling a massive white lion, sparking a debate.(Instagram/@safarisammie)

(Also read: Pakistani man takes giant lion for stroll in jaw-dropping video: ‘He shouldn’t be here')

The video, shared on Instagram by Samantha Faircloth, an animal caretaker at Single Vision Inc., a non-profit educational wildlife haven based in Melrose, Florida, captures an astonishing scene. In the clip, she is seen cuddling and comforting the enormous white lion, an act that has left viewers both mesmerised and alarmed.

Watch the viral video here:

In her bio, Faircloth proudly identifies herself as a caretaker at the wildlife facility, a place known for providing sanctuary to various exotic animals. However, despite her professional background, the intimate nature of her interaction with the lion has raised eyebrows, with the video sparking heated discussions online.

Internet in disbelief

The video, which has garnered over a lakh views, has triggered a wide range of reactions. Some viewers have been left in awe of the apparent bond between Samantha and the lion, while others expressed concern for her safety.

John Harrison commented, “This is beautiful but terrifying at the same time. What happens if the lion decides to switch moods?” Another echoed similar fears, saying, “I can’t imagine being that close to such a powerful predator. She’s so brave!” Others, however, took a more positive view of the interaction. “This just shows that love and care can break barriers, even with wild animals,” Isabella Collins remarked.

Despite the positive comments, some expressed scepticism. “This may seem cute, but it’s dangerous to normalise this kind of behaviour,” William Carter, while another chimed in, “These are wild animals, not pets. People need to understand the risks involved.”

(Also read: Lioness embraces Pakistani man in viral video. 'This could be your last post,' warns internet)

Not the first viral lion encounter

This isn’t the first time a human-lion interaction has gone viral. Earlier, Pakistani digital creator Mian Saqib shared a similar clip where a lioness affectionately hugged him, sparking similar debates over the safety and ethics of such encounters.

Here's the clip:

As these videos continue to circulate online, they raise important questions about the delicate balance between human-animal relationships and the need for caution when dealing with apex predators.