‘Nothing as scary as this': X user shares Google Maps view as heavy rain brings Gurgaon traffic to a halt

Heavy rainfall in Gurgaon on Monday brought the city to its knees, with massive traffic jams and waterlogging turning commutes into an ordeal. While residents battled flooded roads and bumper-to-bumper traffic, social media buzzed with posts capturing the chaos in real time. Gurgaon received over 100 millimetres of rainfall until Monday evening.(X/@ParthaBarman)

One X user shared a screenshot of Google Maps showing thick red lines across Gurgaon’s arterial roads, indicating massive congestion. “Nothing as scary as the Google map view of #gurgaon right now. 9 kms showing more than 1 hour!” he captioned his post, reflecting the frustration of thousands stuck on the roads.

The image showed major routes across Gurgaon completely choked, with travel times skyrocketing due to waterlogged streets and stalled vehicles.

The tweet quickly resonated with thousands who were stuck in similar situations. Several users responded with their own complaints, highlighting that even short distances were taking hours to cover.

“I just did 3.5 km in 4 hours,” commented one user.

“Wait what? Lucky you!!! Just completed 8-9 KM in like 4.5 hours after crossing 7-8 rivers in the way, all on feet(cause it was still faster than a vehicle, and also cause no mode of transport was available),” shared another.

“Visit gurugram today and you will hardly move a km in 6 hours,” wrote a third user.

Gurgaon rain chaos

Gurgaon received over 100 millimetres of rainfall until Monday evening, causing massive traffic jams and waterlogging throughout the city. Amid this, several people commuting to Gurgaon for work or staying in the city took to social media to share stories of their nightmarish commutes.

A man shared about his colleague getting stuck in the mega traffic jam caused by the downpour in Gurgaon. Another X user shared how she was stuck in the middle of the road amid massive waterlogging, with her driver refusing to continue the journey for fear that his car would break down.

The heavy showers disrupted life not only in Gurgaon but also across Delhi-NCR. Large parts of the national capital experienced intense rainfall, leading to waterlogged streets and even technical glitches on the Delhi Metro.