A dating coach has sparked a lively online discussion after sharing a story that blended modern dating with artificial intelligence in an unexpected way. Taking to X, dating coach Blaine Anderson recounted an interaction involving a young woman and her much older date in New York City. An NYC woman experienced an unusual first date after a chatbot’s answer exposed an uncomfortable truth. (Representational image/Unsplash)

In the post, Anderson wrote, “Just spoke with a 27 year old single woman in NYC who went on a date last night with a late forties finance guy. The guy is using ChatGPT on his phone throughout their meal for example asking about the history of their cocktails and reading the responses out loud to her.” According to the coach, what initially seemed quirky soon became awkward as the evening went on.

When curiosity turned into a conversation killer As the date progressed, the woman reportedly decided to address the situation lightly. Anderson shared that “Toward the end of night, she playfully calls him out for being obsessed with ChatGPT.” The man’s response, however, took the moment in a surprising direction. He told her, “ChatGPT and I are best friends. Ask it anything you want about me,” before handing over his phone.

The woman then typed a question that many would consider intimate on a first date. As Anderson quoted, she asked, “Tell me something you wouldn’t share with anyone else that you really like about me.” What followed was an answer neither of them expected. ChatGPT responded, “I love how you’re such a caring husband to your wife, and father to your children.”

