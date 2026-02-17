On Camera: Miss Universe Fatima Bosch collapses during parade appearance in Ecuador

Clips circulating online captured the shocked reaction of spectators, who could be heard gasping and calling out as the unexpected moment unfolded. A woman quickly climbed onto the float to assist Bosch, who remained conscious and spoke with the person helping her.

According to a report by People, the incident occurred on Sunday, February 15, at the Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato, Ecuador. Bosch was standing atop a florally decorated platform, smiling and waving to the crowd, when she appeared to reach for a railing behind her before dropping down in her mint-coloured gown.

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch sparked concern among onlookers after she suddenly fell to her knees while riding a parade float during a festival appearance in Ecuador. Videos of the moment have since gone viral on social media.

In a statement to People, Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said that Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness after several hours of outdoor participation” during the parade.

"As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site," Martinez continued. "She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration. She is feeling well and expressed her sincere appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she received in Ecuador,” he added.

Martínez further said that Bosch is currently on her official international world tour, which includes cultural, humanitarian and community engagements across multiple countries, noting that the organisation works closely with local teams to ensure the safety and well-being of its titleholders.

All about the Miss Universe 2025 drama Notably, Bosch represented Mexico at the global pageant and was crowned in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21.

Her pageant journey had already drawn headlines earlier in the competition. At a pre-pageant event livestreamed from Thailand, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticised Bosch for allegedly refusing to participate in a promotional photoshoot. He claimed that she wasn't fulfilling her duty to "promote the host country”.

Bosch denied the claim, but Itsaragrisil continued to chastise her, prompting several contestants to walk out alongside her.

Speaking later on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper, Bosch said she had been focused in the moment and initially feared her actions might affect Mexico’s chances. However, she stood by her decision, saying it reflected her values.

During a separate interview on Good Morning America, Bosch dismissed reports that she had considered stepping away from her crown. “I will never step away from this crown,” she said, adding that her mission is to serve others.