On camera: Pilot accused of running paedophile ring arrested in front of passengers before take-off

According to a report by The Mirror, Sergio Antonio Lopes was arrested on board a LATAM Airlines plane on Monday at Congonhas Airport, Brazil. Authorities said the arrest was carried out at the airport because Lopes travelled frequently and was difficult to locate at his residence in Guararema, part of the Sao Paulo metropolitan region.

A 60-year-old pilot was arrested in handcuffs aboard a commercial aircraft moments before take-off in Brazil after police alleged he led a long-running paedophile ring that exploited children and adolescents.

The married father of two had reportedly just returned from his honeymoon with his new wife, a psychologist. Investigators said she was “shocked” upon being informed of the allegations and stressed that she is not suspected of any involvement.

Police believes Lopes led a structured network engaged in the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that had been operating for at least 8 years. He is accused of using false identity documents to transport children to motels, where the abuse allegedly took place.

Investigators further alleged that Lopes paid for images and videos of victims. He is also accused of providing financial assistance to families, including food, medication, rent and household appliances, in exchange for access to children.

Police chief Ivalda Aleixo, head of the State Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP), said during a press conference that whenever Lpoes had physical contact with the victims, the abuse was carried out.

Operation ‘Fasten Your Seatbelts’ As part of the same operation, a 55-year-old grandmother, Denise Moreno, was arrested on suspicion of “selling” her 3 granddaughters, aged 10, 12 and 14, to the pilot for money. Police allege she also helped arrange meetings between the minors and Lopes at motels in Sao Paulo.

Another woman, the mother of another victim, was arrested in flagrante on suspicion of storing and sharing child sexual abuse material involving her own daughter, investigators said.

The probe began in October 2025 and has so far identified at least 10 victims across Sao Paulo state, including 3 from the same family. Material recovered from Lopes’ phone suggests there could be additional victims in other Brazilian states.

According to The Mirror, the arrests were made during Operation “Fasten Your Seatbelts,” which is examining offences including rape of a vulnerable person, sexual exploitation of minors, prostitution, use of false documents, and the production, storage and possible distribution of child sexual abuse material. Authorities also executed 8 search-and-seizure warrants targeting 4 suspects in Sao Paulo and Guararema.

LATAM Airlines Brasil said it has opened an internal investigation, is cooperating with law enforcement and repudiates any criminal conduct. The airline added that the flight Lopes had been scheduled to operate departed and arrived as planned.