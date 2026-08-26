Once mocked for wanting a Nano, man surprises mother with ‘ ₹1.5 crore car’

From facing taunts about plans to buy a Nano to surprising his mother with a luxury car, a trader’s journey has touched hearts online. Sharing a moving video of his mother shedding happy tears inside the vehicle, he reflected on the harsh doubts his family faced when they were not financially strong. His post celebrating the financial freedom gained through trading has resonated deeply with social media users. The man and his mother in their new luxury car. (Instagram/@harshitpatelmindset)

“They laughed when we talked about buying a Nano. Today, she is sitting in a ₹1.5 Crore car,” trader Harshit Patel wrote on Instagram.

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He continued, “People will always doubt your vision when your beginnings are humble. They will tell you to play it safe, get a ‘normal’ job, and stop dreaming so big. When we were living in that small room, the taunts were endless. But every single one of those doubts just became fuel for the fire.”

In the following lines, he expressed how trading changed his life. “Trading isn't just about making money; it is about buying back the freedom to give your parents the life they always deserved. The tears of joy in your mother's eyes will make every sleepless night, every blown account, and every moment of stress completely worth it.”

He concluded the post with a message for others, “Grind in the shadows so you can put your parents in the spotlight. Work relentlessly, and let the sheer weight of your success be your loudest reply.”

A moving video shared by Patel shows his mother weeping inside his new car, which he mentioned cost ₹1.5 crore. Asking why she was crying, he gently reassured her that his milestone was an answer to everyone who had ever taunted their family.