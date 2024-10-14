Menu Explore
Only a maths wizard can unlock the value of triangle in this mind-twisting brain teaser

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 14, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled many as users solved equations to find the value of a triangle, sparking over 200 comments with mixed reactions.

Who doesn’t love a good brain teaser? Whether you're trying to pass the time or looking to challenge your mind, solving puzzles is always a satisfying experience. Brain teasers, especially mathematical ones, are a fantastic way to test your thinking and problem-solving skills. A recent maths puzzle shared on X (formerly Twitter) has caught the attention of puzzle lovers and math enthusiasts alike.

A viral brain teaser on X challenged users to find the value of a triangle through equations. (X/@brain_teaser_1)
A viral brain teaser on X challenged users to find the value of a triangle through equations. (X/@brain_teaser_1)

The brain teaser was shared by the account @brain_teaser_1, and it has left many scratching their heads. The puzzle challenges users to find the value of different shapes based on the equations provided. It has sparked a wave of interest, with people eager to test their logic.

Breaking down the puzzle

The puzzle consists of three equations involving squares, circles, and a triangle, each representing different values. The first equation features two squares that add up to 8, suggesting that each square has a value of 4. Simple enough, right?

In the second equation, two overlapping circles, along with one square, equal 14. Given the value of the square (4), we can deduce that the circles together total 10. The trick is in solving for each circle’s value.

Finally, in the third equation, we see a triangle added to one circle, with a total of 11. With the circle’s value known from the previous step, the last piece of the puzzle is finding the value of the triangle.

One by one, each equation brings us closer to solving the puzzle, ultimately revealing the value of the triangle.

Check out the post here:

Internet's reaction

This brain teaser has sparked nearly 202 comments on X, with people sharing their solutions, frustrations, and excitement. Comments ranged from "Finally solved it after 20 minutes!" to "I need a break after this one!"

Several users expressed their enjoyment in solving it, with one commenting, “This was a tough one but so satisfying to complete!” Another joked, “My brain is officially fried – but I did it!” Some were quicker to crack the code, with one user boasting, “Got it in under 5 minutes, not too bad!”

Others, however, found it challenging, with one user stating, “I give up. Maths was never my strong suit anyway.” Another chimed in, “I might need a calculator for this one!”

Brain teasers like this not only engage the mind but also bring people together through shared experiences, whether they find it easy or struggle to get through it. Will you try this puzzle next?

