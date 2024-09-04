 Only a true ‘Friends’ fan will be able to answer these 10 questions correctly | Trending - Hindustan Times
Only a true ‘Friends’ fan will be able to answer these 10 questions correctly

BySanya Jain
Sep 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Take a trip down memory lane and relive the magic of ‘Friends’ with our quiz. How many of these ‘Friends’ trivia questions can you answer?

A show about six friends navigating the chaos of adulthood together is as relatable today as it was when it released in 1994. Perhaps that is part of the reason behind the enduring appeal of ‘Friends’ - the sitcom that took the world by storm when it hit the TV screens in September 1994. The show revolves around Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay, six friends who live in New York.

Friends TV show quiz: How many of these questions can you answer correctly?
Friends TV show quiz: How many of these questions can you answer correctly?

Over the course of its 10-year run, ‘Friends’ turned its main cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer into household names.

As we near the anniversary of the release date of ‘Friends’ – the show debuted on September 22, 1994 – take a trip down memory lane and relive the magic of the TV show with our quiz.

If you call yourself a true ‘Friends’ fan, someone who has watched the sitcom countless times, you should be able to get at least a few of these Friends trivia questions right:

Test your knowledge of Friends below:

