Optical illusion: Only 1 in 100 people can spot the hidden dog in this image within 10 seconds

Brain teasers have long been a favourite for those who enjoy a good mental challenge. They come in various styles—some are age-based puzzles, others revolve around mathematical logic, and a few are purely visual. Among the most intriguing of the lot are optical illusions—mind-bending images that challenge your perception and force your brain to think outside the box. Can you spot the hidden dog in 10 seconds? This viral optical illusion stumped the internet.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

Optical illusions aren’t just for fun; they test your focus, observation skills, and mental agility. They play tricks on your brain, making you question what you’re seeing. And if you’re a fan of such visual puzzles, then get ready—because we’ve got a tough one for you.

The challenge

A Facebook page, Minion Quotes shared an optical illusion that has left users scratching their heads. The image shows a public space or park blanketed with fallen autumn leaves.

But here’s the catch: somewhere in this leafy mess, a dog is perfectly camouflaged.

The image includes a simple yet challenging prompt—“Can you spot the dog?” at the top, and “In 10 seconds” at the bottom. It’s a classic “hidden object” puzzle, but this one is no walk in the park.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet reacts with curiosity and frustration

As expected, the illusion has gone viral, with many users commenting and sharing their guesses. Some claimed they spotted the dog within seconds, while others admitted defeat even after multiple attempts. A few even questioned if there was a dog in the picture at all.

One user commented, “I saw the dog in 2 seconds yes there's a stick in its mouth” Another said, “This dog is better at hide-and-seek than my kids!”

A fun way to test your observation

Whether or not you find the hidden dog within the time limit, puzzles like these are a great way to keep your brain sharp. They also serve as a fun and way to engage with friends and family online.

So, can you spot the dog in 10 seconds? Go ahead—take the challenge and see how sharp your eyes really are!