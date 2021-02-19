'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing
Social media is abuzz with chatter of how NASA's Mars rover Perseverance streaked through Martian atmosphere to safely land on the Red Planet's Jezero crater. Many are now taking to various platforms to express their excitement or to say congratulations. The official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is managed by the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center, also joined in by sharing two images of Mars.
“Our view to Perseverance’s,” says the opening line of the caption they shared alongside the images. “We’ve observed Mars many times from afar, but now NASA's Perseverance rover begins its mission to explore the Red Planet. Congratulations on a successful landing!” they added.
The first image shows the Red Planet from afar. The other picture shows the first image sent by Perseverance from its forever home, Mars.
Take a look at the post:
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.8 lakh likes. People couldn’t stop talking about the historic incident. Many wrote how the images are absolutely incredible.
“Absolutely incredible! The entire team did amazing work,” wrote an Instagram user. “History made yet again,” shared another. “Good luck, little guy,” expressed a third.
The largest and most advanced rover by NASA landed on the Red Planet after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles.
What do you think of the post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Elizabeth Ann, the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old girl swims 36 km in Arabian Sea to promote autism awareness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100-year-old woman’s 5 quirky life lessons are worth following. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dream come true’: Terminally-ill 10-year-old boy joins police force in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Dog takes out trash. But, not in a way you would expect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DIY education: Teacher creates TV classes for inmates in Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Million-year-old Siberian mammoth teeth yield oldest DNA ever recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox