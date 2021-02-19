'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing

Social media is abuzz with chatter of how NASA's Mars rover Perseverance streaked through Martian atmosphere to safely land on the Red Planet's Jezero crater. Many are now taking to various platforms to express their excitement or to say congratulations. The official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is managed by the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center, also joined in by sharing two images of Mars.

“Our view to Perseverance’s,” says the opening line of the caption they shared alongside the images. “We’ve observed Mars many times from afar, but now NASA's Perseverance rover begins its mission to explore the Red Planet. Congratulations on a successful landing!” they added.

The first image shows the Red Planet from afar. The other picture shows the first image sent by Perseverance from its forever home, Mars.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.8 lakh likes. People couldn’t stop talking about the historic incident. Many wrote how the images are absolutely incredible.

“Absolutely incredible! The entire team did amazing work,” wrote an Instagram user. “History made yet again,” shared another. “Good luck, little guy,” expressed a third.

The largest and most advanced rover by NASA landed on the Red Planet after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles.

What do you think of the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON