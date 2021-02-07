Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi
More than 20 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out near Harikesh Nagar Metro Station in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase II in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
No injuries were reported, they said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted. A truck present at the spot also caught fire, a senior police officer said.
According to Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at 2.23 am following which seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot.
In total, 26 fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Okhla, no injuries reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more held in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR lodged after passengers caught with ammunition at IGI Airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi drops to 0.19% as city reports 123 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police examining Red Fort breach footages; reward announced for identification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Several Delhi metro station gates shut in view of farmers’ ‘chakka jam’ call
- The metro stations were closed on the orders of the local police to prevent any unruly elements from reaching central Delhi, said DMRC officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox