Over 900 people gather to play Monopoly in tribute to girl who died of cancer, break world record

In a heartwarming tribute to a young girl’s love for Monopoly, over 900 people gathered in Sydney, Australia, to participate in a massive game of the board game. Alegra Vasiliou, a six-year-old who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2017, was a huge fan of playing Monopoly with her parents. To honour her life and passion for the game, her parents, along with the Little Legs Foundation, organised a record-breaking event on March 30. In Sydney, over 900 people played Monopoly in memory of a young girl who died of brain cancer.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Indian teen with 'werewolf syndrome' sets Guinness World Record for hairiest face)

Breaking a Guinness World Record

The event, which aimed to raise funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer, saw a total of 918 participants. These players sat at 150 tables across the venue, engaging in simultaneous rounds of Monopoly in a bid to break a Guinness World Record. The effort was successful, setting the new record for the most people playing the game at the same time.

Sue-Ellan Vasiliou, Alegra’s mother, shared her emotions with Guinness World Records, saying, “We really wanted to create a space that allowed both young and old to come together, celebrate her, and accomplish something that everyone would be proud of. All whilst raising awareness for the disease that took our daughter – brain cancer.”

She continued, “To say you broke a Guinness World Records title isn’t something very common. To say you have your very own version of Monopoly dedicated to you is even more rare, but Alegra has her very own Army, and together we have the power to do so much in this world.”

‘Alegra’s army’ Monopoly edition

In a special twist, all the participants played using a version of Monopoly called ‘Alegra’s Army,’ which featured Alegra’s image. The game was sold to help raise funds for cancer research, providing both a fun and meaningful way to support the cause.

(Also read: California woman sets Guinness World Record with 9.75 cm tongue, as long as an iPhone)

The Little Legs Foundation, an Australian charity focused on childhood brain cancer, has now hosted this event twice. In a previous attempt, they came just 30 players short of breaking the record of 733 participants. This time, the foundation’s efforts were rewarded with success and overwhelming support.

While the Vasiliou family does not have any immediate plans for another Monopoly rematch, they have expressed openness to future challenges.