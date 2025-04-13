OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal reveals what’s in his bag: Ancient iPhone, 4 passports and more

If you have ever wondered what billionaires carry in their backpacks, today is your lucky day. OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal recently gave his YouTube audience a glimpse of all that he carries in his bag. In a video filmed during a moment of leisure between the shoot of Shark Tank India, the 31-year-old Indian founder took viewers through the contents of his backpack. OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal reveals what he carries inside his bag.

What’s in OYO CEO’s bag?

Agarwal revealed that the bag itself is a gift from his wife. The contents of it he termed “neither aesthetic nor aspirational.”

The 31-year-old entrepreneur first revealed that he carries three smartphones. The first is his “normal phone”, which he uses for work calls. The second is a phone with a United States number - which comes in handy whenever Agarwal is in the US.

“It’s for a lot of our US hotel owners and customers,” he explained.

By Agarwal’s own admission, “two phones are understandable.” So why does he need a third one? The hospitality chain CEO explained that the third smartphone he carries is an “ancient” iPhone which still holds important data.

“This phone is probably an iPhone 7 or 8. Something very ancient. I’ve had this phone forever. The issue is that I’ve never been able to – or I’ve never gotten the time to – port all my old data. And hence I just carry it around,” Agarwal told his viewers.

As the CEO of a hospitality chain, Agarwal’s work naturally involves a lot of travel. He therefore carries his passport with him at all times. To be more precise, he carries four full passports.

His bag also holds his work laptop - which is a MacBook – and floss for dental hygiene. One important item in his bag is his bottle of protein water. Agarwal explained that as a vegetarian, he struggles to meet his daily quota of protein. This is where the protein water comes in handy.

Sharing a snippet from the longer video on Instagram, the CEO of OYO wrote: “Bag reveal, but make it mildly existential. I finally did it. It’s neither aesthetic nor aspirational. But somewhere between practical and borderline ridiculous.”