Pak singer Zoheb Hassan recalls how he was taken aback by seeing Ratan Tata’s home, shares why

Ratan Tata died at the age of 86, and following his demise, tributes have been pouring in on social media. From industry bigwigs talking about their interactions and friendships with the industrialists to fans recalling the philanthropist's acts of kindness, people are posting their tributes and respects. Among them is Pakistan singer Zoheb Hassan. In an emotional Facebook post, he recalled meeting Ratan Tata for the first time and also how he was taken aback while visiting the home of the “most powerful industrialist of India.” Zoheb Hassan posted this image along with an emotional post about Ratan Tata. (Facebook/Zoheb Hassan)

Hassan wrote that one day, he received a call from Ratan Tata, who invited him and his wife to record an album for CBS India, a music company. At that point, he had no idea whom he was speaking with. A few days later, Tata visited him to have a face-to-face conversation. Hassan recalled meeting an “impeccably dressed” and “extremely soft-spoken man” with a “gentle smile.” He then talks more about the project and how he was surprised when he learned who Ratan Tata was.

Why did Ratan Tata’s house surprise the singer?

“After the launch of the album he invited Nazia and I to his residence for dinner. We thought he probably lived in a palace. When we reached we were taken aback that the most powerful industrialist of India lived in such a humble abode. A small 2 bed flat sparsely decorated. We met his sister, one servant and an #alsatian whom he loved dearly. It was a simple dinner with a great man which to this day I will never forget,” Hassan wrote.

“Mr. Tata was living proof that one can be an iconic #businessman and still be a true #gentleman. Dearly missed. RIP,” he added in the concluding lines of his post. The singer also posted a collage of throwback pics.

Social media’s reactions:

“What a beautiful post,” wrote a Facebook user. “What a beautiful tribute for a great man. Thank you for sharing,” added another. “Coming from you is such a great reminder to appreciate life's moments with this Legend. Thanks,” shared a third. “Indeed he was a true gentleman as well as a kind and simple human being. He will be missed forever,” expressed a fourth.

Ratan Tata’s death left India heartbroken. The outpouring of grief on social media from politicians, actors, musicians, and corporate bigwigs is a testament to the profound impact he had on the nation.