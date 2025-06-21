Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan's neighbours got foul odour from Karachi flat that uncovered her week-old death: Report

Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was discovered dead in her apartment, nearly a week after her passing. As reported by Gulf News, the 76-year-old was found in a decomposed state at her residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7. Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her Karachi home after neighbours reported a foul odour.

Neighbours raise alarm over foul odour

As per the outlet, the grim discovery was made after neighbours detected a strong, foul odour emanating from her flat. Alarmed, they promptly informed the local authorities. Police arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which was then shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal procedures to ascertain the cause and approximate time of death. Following preliminary examination, her remains were moved to a mortuary for further formalities.

Police officials have launched an investigation and are speaking to neighbours and relatives in an effort to reconstruct the events leading up to her death. Early indications suggest she had been living alone for several years and had limited interaction with the outside world.

A lasting legacy in Pakistani entertainment

Ayesha Khan was a respected figure in Pakistan’s television and film industry, known for her grace, poise, and commanding on-screen presence. She was also the elder sister of the late actress Khalida Riyasat.

Throughout her career, Ayesha Khan earned admiration for her memorable performances in acclaimed television dramas such as Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Dehleez, Daraarein, and Ek Aur Aasman. Her film work included notable appearances in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Muskaan, and Fatima.

Although she had stepped away from the public eye in recent years, her contributions to the industry continue to be cherished by audiences and colleagues alike.