Pakistani doctor teaches 9 ‘correct ways’ to communicate with Indians across borders. Watch viral video

How should you communicate with your neighbours across the border? A Pakistani doctor created a video to answer this question, and people are in love with it. The video shows simple yet heartfelt gestures that will likely leave you with a wide smile. The image shows a group of people from Pakistan communicating with Indians across the borders. (Instagram/@doctorzblog101)

“Ways to communicate with neighbours across the borders. The fun things to do on LOC. PEACE only,” Doctor Maryum Fatima, who is also a health influencer, wrote in an Instagram post along with the video.

The video, captured from the Pakistan border, shows a group of people waving at Indians standing across a river. The entire video shows the group showing the ways to “communicate”.

Take a look at the wholesome video here:

The video has gone viral with over 1.8 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users are reacting to the doctor’s video:

Appreciating the video, an individual wrote, “This is so wholesome. Love from India.” Another added, “Living in the USA made me realise how nice Indians are, and there is literally no hate, just like there is no hate in our hearts. Similar kinds of people, food, culture and values. I love working with them, hanging out with them, and teaching Indian kids.”

A third commented, “If you really want to communicate with Indians, come to Dubai. You'll meet Indians everywhere. And they are the nicest people, I tell you. Being a Pakistani, I can say my Indian friends here are so respectful.” A fourth expressed, “This is so funny and sweet. I hope people can get back to their true humane roots and not get dragged into political agendas to divide.”

Besides Instagram, Maryum Fatima also runs a YouTube channel - where she shares various videos. While some clips capture her personal life, others are based on her medical expertise.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by the doctor about Pakistanis communicating with Indians?