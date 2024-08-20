Indian man goes to Harvard, finds ‘Made in Pakistan’ jackets at merch shop

An Indian man has expressed his bemusement after stumbling upon “Made in Pakistan” merchandise at USA’s Harvard University. Content creator Ishan Sharma, who has been documenting his trip to the United States on social media, said he visited the Ivy League institute to buy merchandise. YouTuber Ishan Sharma paid a visit to Harvard's merchandise shop.(X/@ishansharma7390)

On reaching The Harvard Shop, which is the official student-run merchandise shop at Harvard, Sharma was surprised to see first the price tag, and then the label revealing where the clothing was manufactured.

The Indian YouTuber shared photos of himself wearing a Harvard jacket in the institute’s signature crimson and black. One picture shows the label on the jacket which reads “Made in Pakistan.”

“Came to Harvard to buy merch. This one's is Rs. 12,000! But Made in Pakistan?!” Sharma wrote on X.

Social media amused

His post sparked a flurry of amused reactions.

“Indian goes to America to buy made in Pakistan clothes, interesting,” wrote X user Mahesh.

“Even Harvard has been outsourcing to Asia,” a user joked. Another joined in with: “Now all south Asian moms can say we have Harvard at home.”

One person criticized the quality of merchandise. “Quality is real bad. I picked a few last year and 2-3 washes and they all are now good to mop the floor. Official merch,” the X user commented.

Some people pointed out how many clothes are exported from the subcontinent to western nations. “Most of the things one buys in America, including the luxury brands are manufactured in subcontinent especially Bangladesh,” a user said.

Ishan Sharma had earlier expressed his disappointment with the lack of hospitality in American hotels, calling it his biggest cultural shock during his trip.